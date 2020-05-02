11,000 air pollution-related deaths avoided in Europe as coal, oil consumption plummet

Stephan: Because of the self-isolation policies that have been adopted all over the world, one of the good things to come out of this pandemic is that it has shown us unequivocally that decreased petroleum and gas usage results in a much nicer, and healthier environment, and far fewer air pollution deaths. How much clearer does it need to get that we exiting the carbon energy era will be a boon to all?

The measures to combat the coronavirus have led to an approximately 40% reduction in average level of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution and 10% reduction in average level of particulate matter pollution over the past 30 days, resulting in 11,000 avoided deaths from air pollution (95% confidence interval: 7,000 – 21,000). This effect comes as power generation from coal has fallen 37% and oil consumption by an estimated 1/3. Coal and oil burning are the main sources of NO2 pollution and key sources of particulate matter pollution across Europe.

These findings are based on a new CREA assessment of the air quality and health impacts of reduced fossil fuel consumption during the epidemic.

Other avoided health impacts include 1.3 million fewer days of work absence, 6,000 fewer new cases of asthma in children, 1,900 avoided emergency room visits due to asthma attacks and 600 fewer preterm births. Most of these health impacts are linked to chronic air pollution exposure and will be realized over coming months and years.

The health impact analysis also highlights how, regardless of improved air quality, air […]