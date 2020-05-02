11,000 air pollution-related deaths avoided in Europe as coal, oil consumption plummet

The measures to combat the coronavirus have led to an approximately 40% reduction in average level of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution and 10% reduction in average level of particulate matter pollution over the past 30 days, resulting in 11,000 avoided deaths from air pollution (95% confidence interval: 7,000 – 21,000). This effect comes as power generation from coal has fallen 37% and oil consumption by an estimated 1/3. Coal and oil burning are the main sources of NO2 pollution and key sources of particulate matter pollution across Europe.
These findings are based on a new CREA assessment of the air quality and health impacts of reduced fossil fuel consumption during the epidemic.
Other avoided health impacts include 1.3 million fewer days of work absence, 6,000 fewer new cases of asthma in children, 1,900 avoided emergency room visits due to asthma attacks and 600 fewer preterm births. Most of these health impacts are linked to chronic air pollution exposure and will be realized over coming months and years.
The health impact analysis also highlights how, regardless of improved air quality, air […]
The prediction of US deaths due to Corona Virus of 100,000 need to be compared to the number of deaths caused by each 1% rise in unemployment, which in 1982 was 37,000 people dying for each 1% rise of the unemployment rate. Source: A book called “Corporate Flight: The Causes and Consequences of Economic Dislocation” by Barry Bluestone, Bennett Harrison and Lawrence Baker published in 1982.
Considering Kevin Hassett, senior economic adviser to Donald Trump warning that the jobless rate in the US could spike to between 16% and 20% by June. It looks to me that more people will die from losing their job, than due to people dying from the virus.
I agree with you, Ken, and think the government should do more to help them.