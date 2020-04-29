Scientists Warn Worse Pandemics Are on the Way if We Don’t Protect Nature

Stephan: I have been saying this for years and got much derision for saying it. Well, now I am not alone. Covid-19 is the beginning of a trend, not a one-off event. Until we change the way we structure our civilization to one that fosters wellbeing at every level, it is going to get worse and worse.

Writing an article published Monday by The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the authors put the responsibility for COVID-19 squarely on our shoulders.

Forest destruction caused by mining gold deposits in Venezuela.

Credit: Martin Harvey / The Image Bank / Getty

“There is a single species that is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic – us. As with the climate and biodiversity crises, recent pandemics are a direct consequence of human activity – particularly our global financial and economic systems, based on a limited paradigm that prizes economic growth at any cost. We have a small window of opportunity, in overcoming the challenges of the current crisis, to avoid sowing the seeds of future ones,” the authors wrote on IPBES.

The authors of the report include the three co-chairs of the comprehensive 2019 IPBES Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, which found that one million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction within decades. The fourth author, Peter Daszak, is the president of EcoHealth Alliance and […]