Prescriptions Surged as Trump Praised Drugs in Coronavirus Fight

It was at a midday briefing last month that President Trump first used the White House telecast to promote two antimalarial drugs in the fight against the coronavirus.
“I think it could be something really incredible,” Mr. Trump said on March 19, noting that while more study was needed, the two drugs had shown “very, very encouraging results” in treating the virus.
By that evening, first-time prescriptions of the drugs — chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — poured into retail pharmacies at more than 46 times the rate of the average weekday, according to an analysis of prescription data by The New York Times. And the nearly 32,000 prescriptions came from across the spectrum — rheumatologists, cardiologists, dermatologists, psychiatrists and even podiatrists, the data shows.
While medical experts have since stepped up warnings about the drugs’ possibly dangerous side effects, they were still being prescribed at more than six times the normal rate during the second week of April, the analysis shows. All the while, Mr. Trump continued to extol their use. “It’s having some very good results, I’ll tell you,” he said in a White […]
The totally irresponsible thing is the US MSM stories about how hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work. The most recent article I saw was in the Miami Hearld promoting the totally bogus VS “study” about how it doesn’t work. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLSYRqcg0wo&list=PLRgTUN1zz_oeQpnJxpeaEkFimDeepqyWf debunks that study and even explains that Costa Rica is using the drug with what is looking like good results.
I just read an interesting study in France at the Pasteur Institute that concluded that people who use tobacco or nicotine in any form ((they used smokers) had an 80% of not getting the disease even when exposed to it. The nicotine disrupts the receptors on the cells of the Coronavirus so it cannot attach itself to the host cells. This is the first study and they will be repeating it for conformation. It appears smokers have a good side to their addiction, after all.