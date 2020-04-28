Increased Use of Low-Contact Services May Prove Permanent

Stephan: Here is an early report on another trend that I think is coming out of the pandemic: We are going to see the bankruptcy of department stores and decreased patronage at malls, because increasingly people who have started buying online like it and will continue. I think stores like groceries will also be pressured by customers to continue to support online ordering and drive-by delivery.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

All low-contact services measured continue to be used more frequently

Pickup services see highest increases in use

A majority of more frequent users will continue using these services

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As social distancing guidelines persist in the U.S., growing numbers of consumers are increasingly turning to virtual, delivery and pickup options for essential goods and services. Gallup began tracking six of these measures on its probability-based web panel in late March, and the latest April 13-19 update finds Americans reporting more frequent use of each.

Among these services, Americans are most likely to report increased use of pickup services now than before the COVID-19 situation. Thirty-two percent of Americans say they are ordering takeout from a restaurant more often than they used to, and 28% say the same about curbside pickup from retail stores. Over the last few weeks, reports of greater reliance on curbside pickup have grown the most — 12 percentage points from the initial reading on March 29.

All Low-Contact Services May Enjoy Permanent Gains

Americans’ expectations of whether their increased use of each of these services will continue after the […]