Trump administration considers leveraging emergency coronavirus loan to force Postal Service changes

Stephan: This attempt by Trump to take over the post office is all wrong. I don't know how many ways it has to be made clear to Americans, whether it is a lack of empathy, grifting, appointing incompetents, Trump cares nothing for anyone but himself. In my view, this attack on the Post Office is because Trump hates Jeff Bezos, because he is so much richer than Trump and contemptuous of him; a fight amongst the rich that holds the potential to really screw up the lives of ordinary Americans. If you live in a big city the post office is usually not a big deal. But if you live in or near a small village the post office is a central part of village life.

A vehicle blurs past as a woman enters the Georgetown Post Office in Washington, D.C.

on April 22, 2020. The Postal Service is struggling financially.

Credit: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post



The Treasury Department is considering taking unprecedented control over key operations of the U.S. Postal Service by imposing tough terms on an emergency coronavirus loan from Congress, which would fulfill President Trump’s longtime goal of changing how the service does business, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Officials working under Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who must approve the $10 billion loan, have told senior officials at the USPS in recent weeks that he could use the loan as leverage to give the administration influence over how much the agency charges for delivering packages and how it manages its finances, according to the two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks are preliminary.

Trump has railed for years against what he sees as mismanagement at the Postal Service, which he argues has been exploited by e-commerce sites such as Amazon, and has sought […]