Public Opinion on Single-Payer, National Health Plans, and Expanding Access to Medicare Coverage

Stephan: The reason we don't have universal single-payer and a real healthcare system in the United States is Americans. As a person watches what goes on each day how can they not understand the failure of the nation's health care system? Do not confuse the bravery and selflessness of millions of Americans, from doctors and nurses to grocery clerks with the system. Their lives are made so much more difficult and put at such great risk, as are ours, because of the illness profit system, and its control over the federal government through the bribery made possible by Citizens United. But until enough of us understand that, things are not going to change. Look at the graph, the figures are reliable and they do not lie.