For many years, Kaiser Family Foundation has been tracking public opinion on the idea of a national health plan (including language referring to Medicare-for-all since 2017). Historically, our polls have shown support for the federal government doing more to help provide health insurance for more Americans, though support among Republicans has decreased over time (Figure 2). But this never translated into majority support for a national health plan in which all Americans would get their insurance from a single government plan until 2016 (Figure 3). A hallmark of Senator Sanders’ primary campaign for President in 2016 was a national “Medicare-for-all” plan and since then, a slight majority of Americans say they favor such a plan (Figure 4). Overall, large shares of Democrats and independents favor a national Medicare-for-all plan while most Republicans oppose (Figure 5). Yet, how politicians discuss different proposals does affect public support (Figure 6 and Figure 7). In addition, when asked why they support or oppose a national health plan, the public echoes the dominant messages in the current political climate (Figure 8). A common theme […]
Monday, April 27th, 2020
Public Opinion on Single-Payer, National Health Plans, and Expanding Access to Medicare Coverage
Source: Kaiser Family Foundation
Publication Date: Apr 03, 2020
Link: Public Opinion on Single-Payer, National Health Plans, and Expanding Access to Medicare Coverage
Stephan: The reason we don't have universal single-payer and a real healthcare system in the United States is Americans. As a person watches what goes on each day how can they not understand the failure of the nation's health care system? Do not confuse the bravery and selflessness of millions of Americans, from doctors and nurses to grocery clerks with the system. Their lives are made so much more difficult and put at such great risk, as are ours, because of the illness profit system, and its control over the federal government through the bribery made possible by Citizens United. But until enough of us understand that, things are not going to change. Look at the graph, the figures are reliable and they do not lie.
First Citizens United must go, then the rich must be taxed heavily to help get us through this crisis.
Back in the early seventies a Doctor told me that there was a big push to socialize medicine and that other Doctors and the Medical establishment was beginning to organize to raise money for lobbyists to stop it.
I don’t agree with Bernie on many things but Medicare for All is the only idea out there that I have seen that would be powerful enough and motivated if enacted to stop the gouging by the drug companies, hospitals, the rest of the medical profession, and the Medical Insurance industry. There are many Medical Groups that have bought up Doctor’s practices are profiteering by limiting the coverage given by Medical Insurance for their own benefit under the guidelines of their own proprietary “Managed Health Care”