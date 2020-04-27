Pharmaceutical maker triples drug price after asking FDA for approval as COVID-19 treatment

Stephan: The United States already pays many multiples more than any other country on earth for pharmaceuticals; the greed of the industry is legendary. I think this should be seen as just a particularly vile example of that greed, and a cautionary tale showing why we need to ditch the illness profit system and replace it with a real healthcare system. And be very clear, as Covid-19 reveals the doctors, nurses, orderlies, and technicians are not the source of this problem. All of this is about corporate greed. Greed is the besetting sin of America.

A pharmaceutical maker jacked up the cost of its only FDA-approved drug immediately after asking the federal government to expand its use as a coronavirus treatment.

Jaguar Health more than tripled the price of the antidiarrheal medication Mystesi shortly after asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use for COVID-19 patients, reported Axios.

The list price of a 60-pill bottle of Mytesi was $668.52 going into this year, but on April 9 the company hiked the cost to $2,206.52.Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

Jaguar Health had asked the FDA on March 21 to approve the drug, which is typically prescribed to HIV/AIDS patients who are on antiretroviral drugs, for coronavirus patients suffering from diarrhea associated with certain antiviral treatments.

The FDA denied the request April 7 for unspecified reasons, but Jaguar Health remains in discussions with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases about evaluating the drug’s effectiveness against the coronavirus.

The company’s CEO told Axios that Jaguar Health decided to raise the cost in December because it was losing […]