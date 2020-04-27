Pharmaceutical maker triples drug price after asking FDA for approval as COVID-19 treatment

A pharmaceutical maker jacked up the cost of its only FDA-approved drug immediately after asking the federal government to expand its use as a coronavirus treatment.
Jaguar Health more than tripled the price of the antidiarrheal medication Mystesi shortly after asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use for COVID-19 patients, reported Axios.
The list price of a 60-pill bottle of Mytesi was $668.52 going into this year, but on April 9 the company hiked the cost to $2,206.52.Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.
Jaguar Health had asked the FDA on March 21 to approve the drug, which is typically prescribed to HIV/AIDS patients who are on antiretroviral drugs, for coronavirus patients suffering from diarrhea associated with certain antiviral treatments.
The FDA denied the request April 7 for unspecified reasons, but Jaguar Health remains in discussions with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases about evaluating the drug’s effectiveness against the coronavirus.
The company’s CEO told Axios that Jaguar Health decided to raise the cost in December because it was losing […]
I see this as a sign that capitalism is a monetary system which has outlived it’s usefulness and should be replaced by a more Socialist Democratic system in which equality is of most importance and healthcare is one of the many areas which would be much better then, as we are all treated as equals.
The link to the full article has been corrected.