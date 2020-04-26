‘Silent Spring Is Already Here’: Global Study Shows Nearly 25% Drop in Insect Population Over 30 Years

Stephan: My wife and I were down in her extensive gardens today and we both noted that although we specifically grow plants to attract and support bees and butterflies that this Spring there seem fewer than previous years. Then I came back and read this. This is about the fifth report I have published on this subject, and each report is worse than the one before. The insects are vanishing, the ocean creatures are vanishing, I really think we are getting to a tipping point where if we do not change our attitudes about the earth and the matrix of consciousness we are going to destroy human civilization as we know it. And I do not think we have a lot of time left to make this transition. We have to create a culture based on wellbeing at every level. Be very clear, this is a decision that each of us must make; it must come from the bottom up, not the top down.

A red admiral butterfly stands on a flower in an urban garden in

the city center on August 9, 2018 in Berlin. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty

The largest ever assessment of long-term insect abundance found that there has been a nearly 25% decrease of land-dwelling bugs like ants, butterflies, and grasshoppers over the past 30 years—a revelation that inspired fresh demands for urgent international action to tackle the decades-long, human-caused “bugpocalypse.”

“Insect populations are like logs of wood that are pushed under water. They want to come up, while we keep pushing them further down. But we can reduce the pressure so they can rise again.”

—Roel van Klink,

lead author

The Guardian reported on the new assessment, published in the journal Science:

The analysis combined 166 long-term surveys from almost 1,700 sites and found that some species were bucking the overall downward trend. In particular, freshwater insects have been increasing by 11% each decade following action to clean up polluted rivers and lakes. However, this group represent only about 10% of insect species and do not pollinate crops.

Researchers said insects remained critically understudied in many regions, with little […]