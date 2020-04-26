‘Instead of Coronavirus, the Hunger Will Kill Us.’ A Global Food Crisis Looms.

Stephan: We are going to have food difficulties, particularly because food prices are going to go up, and there will be some starvation but mostly, I think, inadequacy for a significant number of people with modest incomes. I am dumbstruck at how utterly incompetent and unprepared the Trump administration is dealing with the food issue, which any competent leader should have anticipated and prepared for.

NAIROBI, Kenya — In the largest slum in Kenya’s capital, people desperate to eat set off a stampede during a recent giveaway of flour and cooking oil, leaving scores injured and two people dead.

In Kibera, the largest slum in Nairobi, Kenya, residents already live in extreme poverty. Coronavirus lockdowns have caused many more to go hungry.

Credit: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

In India, thousands of workers are lining up twice a day for bread and fried vegetables to keep hunger at bay.

And across Colombia, poor households are hanging red clothing and flags from their windows and balconies as a sign that they are hungry.

“We don’t have any money, and now we need to survive,” said Pauline Karushi, who lost her job at a jewelry business in Nairobi, and lives in two rooms with her child and four other relatives. “That means not eating much.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought hunger to millions of people around the world. National lockdowns and social distancing measures are drying up work and incomes, and are likely to disrupt agricultural production and supply […]