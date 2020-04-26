How to Stop a Looming Food Crisis

Stephan: This is what the Trump administration should have been thinking about. They should have been leading the way into a global approach to the food crisis that is coming. Instead, they have done ... well, you know what they have done.
The coronavirus has focused the world’s attention on the woeful lack of ventilators, respiratory masks, and intensive care unit beds available in many countries. Far less attention has been paid to another pandemic-driven shortage lurking over the horizon: food.
As trade walls go up and governments panic about preserving their own food sources, the coronavirus threatens to disrupt global supply chains. Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, is limiting grain exports from April to June. Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer, […]
Those dolts who are in control as well as way too many Americans are so disconnected from the natural world and the true source of our food. Few give it any thought until recently and then only in the sense of being able to buy what is desired/needed. What if it is not available at any price or at least a price only the rich could pay?