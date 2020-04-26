10 US Cities Most Prone To Sea-Level Rise

Stephan: If you read SR regularly you know I predicted and then began following this trend as it has developed. Sea rise is happening whether you believe in climate change or not. You can see in the Covid-19 Pandemic that the values we are operating under and practice are not very successful in real nation, let alone international crisis. We must transition into a wellbeing oriented society. The data is clear. Those societies that are doing so are doing better by almost any social outcome measure you can think of from healthcare to life span.

Rising sea levels are a global reality. According to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, ice sheets around the world are melting at an alarming pace. Greenland’s ice sheet alone could potentially raise levels around the globe by twenty feet, as the fastest melting large chunk of ice on the planet. For its part, the Antarctic ice sheet has tripled its mass loss between 2007 and 2016, when compared with the ten years before this.

A Miami-Dade neighborhood that relies on septic tanks experiences flooding during the 2016 King Tide. A new report commissioned by the county shows that half of the county’s septic tanks break down yearly, a problem that sea level rise will worsen. Miami-Dade County

How will the US be affected in the future? It is hard to accurately predict exactly how much the seas will rise. Some research indicates that sea levels are rising by about 12 inches (30 cm) per century right now, compared with the past, when they only rose by about 6-8 inches (16-21 cm) every one hundred years.

