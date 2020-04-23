Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

‘I’m Just Living a Nightmare’: Oil Industry Braces for Devastation

Author:     Clifford Krauss
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     21 April 2020
Stephan:   At one level, in terms of the earth's wellbeing, and the wellbeing of the matrix of life, this story of the collapse of the carbon extraction industries is very good news. At another level, for the lives of the men and women who work in these industries and the communities and businesses of which they are a part, it is a disaster and another example of the incompetence and short term greed of Impeached Trump and the Republican Party. A child could, and many probably did, see this coming. A competent government, recognizing what was happening, and why it needed to happen, would have planned for and implemented a transition policy out of the carbon era. But that wasn't done and so now there will be great human misery.
Storage tanks are filling up fast as demand collapses and companies run out of places to put the oil they keep pulling out of the ground.Credit…Bing Guan/Bloomberg

HOUSTON — Workers at Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in Gallup, N.M., are turning off the valves. Oil companies in West Texas are paying early termination fees to contract employees rather than drill new wells. And in Montana, producers are shutting down wells and slashing salaries and benefits.

Just a few months ago, the American oil industry was triumphant in its quest for energy independence, having turned the United States into the world’s biggest petroleum producer for the first time in decades. But that exhilaration has given way to despair as the coronavirus has kneecapped the economy, destroying demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as cars sit parked in driveways and planes are consigned to remote fields and runways.

The oil industry has lived through many booms and busts, but never before have prices collapsed as they have this week. On Monday, one closely watched price fell below zero, meaning some traders had […]

  1. Ken on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4:27 am

    According to Michael Moore in his new Documentary Planet of the Humans, the Green Energy Industry is a scam. Here’s a free link to Planet of the Humans: https://youtu.be/Zk11vI-7czE

    • Rev. Dean on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 3:23 pm

      I believe the Green Energy movement had good intensions, but were just mislead. There may not be any quick fix, but we must try to do our best; all of us together, to figure out what to do and how to do it. We are all in this together: there is only one planet Earth.

      • Rev. Dean on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7:23 pm

        P.S.: I hope you watched the entire movie, Ken, especially the end, and saw that the Green Movement people who were tricked by the purveyors of these terrible acts took their funding and support away from them.

        • Rev. Dean on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:05 pm

          P.P.S.: also, Ken, I hope you did not miss the whole purpose of the movie: we made this mess on our planet and if we do not ALL stick together, we will not have any other place to go, and what we have done so far is just made our survival precarious and put the world in jeopardy and must do something or our species will be the ones to blame if we do not fix the problem together, all of us.