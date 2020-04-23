‘I’m Just Living a Nightmare’: Oil Industry Braces for Devastation

HOUSTON — Workers at Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in Gallup, N.M., are turning off the valves. Oil companies in West Texas are paying early termination fees to contract employees rather than drill new wells. And in Montana, producers are shutting down wells and slashing salaries and benefits.
Just a few months ago, the American oil industry was triumphant in its quest for energy independence, having turned the United States into the world’s biggest petroleum producer for the first time in decades. But that exhilaration has given way to despair as the coronavirus has kneecapped the economy, destroying demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as cars sit parked in driveways and planes are consigned to remote fields and runways.
The oil industry has lived through many booms and busts, but never before have prices collapsed as they have this week. On Monday, one closely watched price fell below zero, meaning some traders had […]
According to Michael Moore in his new Documentary Planet of the Humans, the Green Energy Industry is a scam. Here’s a free link to Planet of the Humans: https://youtu.be/Zk11vI-7czE
I believe the Green Energy movement had good intensions, but were just mislead. There may not be any quick fix, but we must try to do our best; all of us together, to figure out what to do and how to do it. We are all in this together: there is only one planet Earth.
P.S.: I hope you watched the entire movie, Ken, especially the end, and saw that the Green Movement people who were tricked by the purveyors of these terrible acts took their funding and support away from them.
P.P.S.: also, Ken, I hope you did not miss the whole purpose of the movie: we made this mess on our planet and if we do not ALL stick together, we will not have any other place to go, and what we have done so far is just made our survival precarious and put the world in jeopardy and must do something or our species will be the ones to blame if we do not fix the problem together, all of us.