‘I’m Just Living a Nightmare’: Oil Industry Braces for Devastation

Stephan: At one level, in terms of the earth's wellbeing, and the wellbeing of the matrix of life, this story of the collapse of the carbon extraction industries is very good news. At another level, for the lives of the men and women who work in these industries and the communities and businesses of which they are a part, it is a disaster and another example of the incompetence and short term greed of Impeached Trump and the Republican Party. A child could, and many probably did, see this coming. A competent government, recognizing what was happening, and why it needed to happen, would have planned for and implemented a transition policy out of the carbon era. But that wasn't done and so now there will be great human misery.

Storage tanks are filling up fast as demand collapses and companies run out of places to put the oil they keep pulling out of the ground.Credit…Bing Guan/Bloomberg

HOUSTON — Workers at Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in Gallup, N.M., are turning off the valves. Oil companies in West Texas are paying early termination fees to contract employees rather than drill new wells. And in Montana, producers are shutting down wells and slashing salaries and benefits.

Just a few months ago, the American oil industry was triumphant in its quest for energy independence, having turned the United States into the world’s biggest petroleum producer for the first time in decades. But that exhilaration has given way to despair as the coronavirus has kneecapped the economy, destroying demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as cars sit parked in driveways and planes are consigned to remote fields and runways.

The oil industry has lived through many booms and busts, but never before have prices collapsed as they have this week. On Monday, one closely watched price fell below zero, meaning some traders had […]