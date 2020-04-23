GOP Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tells Fox News: Saving the economy is more important than saving lives

Stephan: Nothing reveals real priorities like a medical crisis. If you had any doubt about what matters to the great majority of Republicans look no further than Republican Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. He'll set you straight.

Republican Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

After facing intense criticism for suggesting on Fox News last month that he’d rather perish from the new coronavirus than see instability in the state’s economic system, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said last night that he’s thankful Texas is beginning the process of reopening its economy because the restrictions are currently “crushing small businesses” and the economic market.

“I’m sorry to say that I was right on this and I’m thankful that now we are now finally beginning to open up Texas and other states because it’s been long overdue,” he told interview host Tucker Carlson.

“What I said when I was with you that night is there are more important things than living. And that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,” Patrick said. “I don’t want to die, nobody wants to die, but man we’ve got to take some risks and get back in the game and […]