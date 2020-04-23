‘A crippling blow to America’s prestige:’ The government struggles to meet the moment

Stephan: I just don't think most of us realize how damaging to America's place in the world the actions and words of Impeached Trump and his familiars have been. Day after day in the international press all over the world I read stories whose cumulative effect has been the destruction of the image of America. We are now portrayed as inept, greedy, bullies. And the more intelligent parts of the American media now recognize this as well. Here's an example.

The global coronavirus crisis crashed into the United States in Washington state in January and quickly brought the richest and most powerful nation in the history of the world to its knees.

And so far, the federal response has been too small in scope and short on creative solutions to meet the greatest challenge since World War II.

The nation needs upward of 30 million tests per week to properly track the virus, health experts say. The country is testing only about 1 million a week now. It could take a public health army of more than 100,000 to track and trace those carrying the virus. There are only a few thousand so far.

It may take $1 trillion just to keep small businesses alive, based on the current burn rate of the federal small business rescue program. Congress, mostly stuck outside Washington with no capacity to legislate remotely, as though it it were stuck the 19th century, appeared to seal a $484 billion deal Tuesday that would bring the total for small business up […]