Trump accused of ‘knowingly’ spreading coronavirus to Central America

Stephan: "Shining city on a hill," "World leader," "Beacon of democracy," those used to be terms the people of other nations used to describe the United States, and we were the envy of the world. No more. Now they think of us this way. I am both embarrassed and very angry that the three trolls of American foreign policy, Trump, Pompeo, and Bolton, have reduced a once proud nation to this. Purveyor of the plague seems more apt today.

Days after the Trump administration threatened Central American countries with visa sanctions if they refuse to accept nationals who are deported from the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic, the Guatemalan health minister said an estimated 75% of the people on one deportation flight from the U.S. later tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister Hugo Monroy’s claim raised fears that the U.S. is willfully sending sick people back to the countries they left, creating conditions for larger outbreaks in countries including Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

The U.S., which is now the epicenter of the global pandemic with more than 600,000 cases, resumed deportations on Monday after a week-long pause due to fears that ill migrants might spread the coronavirus to others on deportation flights. The Trump administration sent two flights with a total of 182 people to Guatemala Monday.

Before the flights resumed, the Guatemalan government reported that at least three nationals deported from the U.S. later tested positive for […]