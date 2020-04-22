Top economist: US coronavirus response is like ‘third world’ country

Stephan: Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman, on the basis of hard data, are two of the best economists in the world. Both are Nobel Laureates, and have long track records, and when they agree they are rarely wrong, and about the U.S. response to the Covid-19 crisis they strongly agree. So I would take what Stiglitz is saying very seriously. It is yet further proof of the damage done to America by Impeached Trump and the Republicans in Congress.

Joseph Stiglitz: ‘The public social safety net is not working.’ Credit: Vladimir Gerdo/Tass

Donald Trump’s botched handling of the Covid-19 crisis has left the US looking like a “third world” country and on course for a second Great Depression, one of the world’s leading economists has warned.

In a withering attack on the president, Joseph Stiglitz said millions of people were turning to food banks, turning up for work due to a lack of sick pay and dying because of health inequalities.

The Nobel prize-winning economist said: “The numbers turning to food banks are just enormous and beyond the capacity of them to supply. It is like a third world country. The public social safety net is not working.”

Stiglitz, a long-term critic of Trump, said 14% of the population was dependent on food stamps and predicted the social infrastructure could not cope with an unemployment rate that could hit 30% in the coming months.

“We have a safety net that is inadequate. The inequality in the US is so large. This disease has targeted those with the poorest health. In the advanced world, the US is […]