The GOP Has Every Reason to Want the US Postal Service to Fail

Stephan: Here is a follow up on the perfidious attempt by the Republicans to privatize the Post Office.

A mail carrier wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself and others from COVID-19 loads a postal truck with packages at a post office location in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2020.

Donald Trump is once again attacking the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

During a recent press briefing, Trump claimed that the agency loses money every time it delivers a package for Amazon and that if it just raised its prices, USPS would be more profitable.

However, the postal service is not meant to be a profitable enterprise. It is a government service meant to unite our country by allowing the delivery of goods and information. Like many other services provided by the government, such as schools, a national postal service is not a business and should not be run as such. It is an integral agency that benefits our society and our nation would not be able to function without it. It’s actually so important that it’s protected in Article I of the Constitution.

Trump’s insistence on a national postal service motivated by profit reveals the conservative mentality at its core. In this […]