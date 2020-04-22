Coronavirus: How New Zealand relied on science and empathy

Stephan: This is how a competently led country handles a pandemic crisis. Once again I will say that the most interesting country in the world today, in my opinion, is New Zealand, and its prime minister Jacinda Ardern, I think, is the leading politician in the world. Notice, also, the difference in the quality of the people she has around her compared to the people around impeached Trump in the United States.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her country has “done what few countries have been able to do” and contained the community spread of Covid-19 and can start easing its lockdown measures. As the BBC’s Shaimaa Khalil writes, the country’s success – and Ardern’s leadership – have won it global attention.

On 13 March, New Zealand was about to mark the first anniversary of the Christchurch shooting with a national memorial event.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) and

Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health. Credit; Getty

I asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern then if she was concerned about hosting such a large gathering, just after the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared a pandemic. She said she wasn’t, based on the existing scientific advice.

Things changed overnight. Not only was the event cancelled, the prime minister announced that almost everyone coming into New Zealand would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

It was among the earliest and toughest self-isolation measures in the world, which, a week later, would lead to a complete lockdown.

“We’re going hard and we’re going early,” Ms Ardern told […]