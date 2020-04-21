Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, April 21st, 2020

We Are Living in a Failed State

Author:     George Packer
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     June 2020 issue (used 20 April 2020)
 Link: We Are Living in a Failed State
Stephan:   Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues in the Congress, aided and abetted by a large percentage (but not all) of the American oligarchy, are taking America apart in front of our eyes, yet millions of us think all is well. If the people of a country will not stand up for it, then it cannot be saved. November will determine our fate.

Credit: Oliver Munday

When the virus came here, it found a country with serious underlying conditions, and it exploited them ruthlessly. Chronic ills—a corrupt political class, a sclerotic bureaucracy, a heartless economy, a divided and distracted public—had gone untreated for years. We had learned to live, uncomfortably, with the symptoms. It took the scale and intimacy of a pandemic to expose their severity—to shock Americans with the recognition that we are in the high-risk category.

The crisis demanded a response that was swift, rational, and collective. The United States reacted instead like Pakistan or Belarus—like a country with shoddy infrastructure and a dysfunctional government whose leaders were too corrupt or stupid to head off mass suffering. The administration squandered two irretrievable months to prepare. From the president came willful blindness, scapegoating, boasts, and lies. From his mouthpieces, conspiracy theories and miracle cures. A few senators and corporate executives acted quickly—not to prevent the coming disaster, but to profit from it. When a government doctor tried to warn the public of the danger, the […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    I find it horrific that some people in lines of protesters say things like “who cares about old people? Just let them die.” . They disrespect their elders in a way I thought incomprehensible to any rational person no matter how old or what race they or what religion they are or any way shape or form to come to such a conclusion. We older people who brought them all into life and cared for them and raise them never intended for them to show such a lack of respect and dignity, no matter where they come from. I see them in the red states more than in blue states. That is to be expected of course, they are the ones who voted Trump into office, and that alone disqualifies them to be intelligent, or compassionate human beings.