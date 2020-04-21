Trump cheers as anti-lockdown protests spread

Stephan: It should be, but apparently isn't, obvious to anyone that Trump is treating the pandemic as basically a political not medicial event. Just as he did with the White racists in Charlottesville he is cheering on the tiny group of morons organized and funded by rightwing oligarchs like the DeVos family. Basically, he is stirring up civil resistance in the middle of a medical event, and creating greater risk. Note that this article is the lead in the major British financial press. This is what we look like to the rest of the world.

Donald Trump on Sunday once again defended protesters demonstrating against the lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, adding fuel to a fight between the US president and a number of state governors. “These are great people,” the US president said at a press conference on Sunday, as the US death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 40,000. “They’ve got cabin fever. They want to get back. They want their life back. Their life was taken away from them.” Mr Trump has come under fire after he urged his supporters to “liberate” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia — states with Democratic governors. In some cases, the protesters are not observing social distancing measures. Earlier on Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan responded by pointing out that her state is one of the hardest-hit in the US. “The only response is that Michigan right now has the third highest death count in the country,” Ms Whitmer told CNN. “These efforts are making a difference and […]