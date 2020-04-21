The rightwing groups behind wave of protests against Covid-19 restrictions

Stephan: A group of dimwit alt-right demonstrators, organized by rightwing oligarch families prance around with their military assault weapons on the statehouse steps in Michigan egged on by Trump who has linked the coronavirus to the Second Amendment and America's gun psychosis. Note that this article like the previous one is appearing in a prestigious British newspaper. Just makes you proud to be an American. Not.

A wave of planned anti-lockdown demonstrations that have broken out around the country to protest against the efforts of state governments to combat the coronavirus pandemic with business closures and stay-at-home orders have included far-right groups as well as more mainstream Republicans.

While protesters in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and other states claim to speak for ordinary citizens, many are also supported by street-fighting rightwing groups like the Proud Boys, conservative armed militia groups, religious fundamentalists, anti-vaccination groups and other elements of the radical right.

On Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan, a protest put together by two Republican-connected not-for-profits was explicitly devised to cause gridlock in the city, and for a time blocked the entrance to a local hospital.

It was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which Michigan state corporate filings show has also operated under the name of Michigan Trump Republicans. It was also heavily promoted by the Michigan Freedom Fund, a group linked to the Trump cabinet member Betsy DeVos.

But the protest also attracted far-right protest groups who have […]