The projected timing of abrupt ecological disruption from climate change

Stephan: Schwartz' Law of Climate Change: Whatever is predicted will be worse than predicted and will happen more quickly than predicted. What follows is a very important research report, and I urge you to click through and read it; what it describes will certainly affect your personal life. The headline: If humans cannot overcome their stupidity and greed and focus instead on fostering wellbeing, starting in the next decade sudden and rapid collapse of ecosystems will occur and forever change the world. How are you with that?

As anthropogenic climate change continues the risks to biodiversity will increase over time, with future projections indicating that a potentially catastrophic loss of global biodiversity is on the horizon1–3. However, our understanding of when and how abruptly this climate-driven disruption of biodiversity will occur is limited because biodiversity forecasts typically focus on individual snapshots of the future. Here we use annual projections (from 1850 to 2100) of temperature and precipitation across the ranges of more than 30,000 marine and terrestrial species to estimate the timing of their exposure to potentially dangerous climate conditions. We project that future disruption of ecological assemblages as a result of climate change will be abrupt, because within any given ecological assemblage the exposure of most species to climate conditions beyond their realized niche limits occurs almost simultaneously. Under a high-emissions scenario (representative concentration pathway (RCP)8.5), such abrupt exposure events begin before 2030 in tropical oceans and spread to tropical forests and higher latitudes […]