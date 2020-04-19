Sunday, April 19th, 2020
Editor’s Note – Outside the Media Spotlight
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Stephan: The media is completely consumed by the madman in the White House and the Coronavirus. For weeks now there has been only this one story. But just because the media spotlight is not on something does not mean it isn't happening. In fact, there are changes coming that will be every bit as dramatic and consuming as Covid-19. Here are some of the trends that I am following that are going to affect your life Remember: there is no click through to Editor Notes.
You are absolutely right, Stephan, mainly because Climate Change is still the most pervasive problem we have in the world.