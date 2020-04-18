E.P.A. Weakens Controls on Mercury

Stephan: Just because there is a pandemic underway doesn't mean that Trump isn't looking for ways to support his friends, and screw your life. I find Trump one of the most loathsome people in American history.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday weakened regulations on the release of mercury and other toxic metals from oil and coal-fired power plants, another step toward rolling back health protections in the middle of a pandemic.

The new Environmental Protection Agency rule does not eliminate restrictions on the release of mercury, a heavy metal linked to brain damage. Instead, it creates a new method of calculating the costs and benefits of curbing mercury pollution that environmental lawyers said would fundamentally undermine the legal underpinnings of controls on mercury and many other pollutants.