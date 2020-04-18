Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, April 18th, 2020

E.P.A. Weakens Controls on Mercury

Author:     Lisa Friedman and Coral Davenport
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     April 16, 2020
Stephan:   Just because there is a pandemic underway doesn't mean that Trump isn't looking for ways to support his friends, and screw your life. I find Trump one of the most loathsome people in American history.

A coal-fired powerplant in Winfield, W.Va. The 2012 rule has been credited with preventing thousands of premature deaths.
Credit: John Raby/AP

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday weakened regulations on the release of mercury and other toxic metals from oil and coal-fired power plants, another step toward rolling back health protections in the middle of a pandemic.

The new Environmental Protection Agency rule does not eliminate restrictions on the release of mercury, a heavy metal linked to brain damage. Instead, it creates a new method of calculating the costs and benefits of curbing mercury pollution that environmental lawyers said would fundamentally undermine the legal underpinnings of controls on mercury and many other pollutants.

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Only Trump and his cronies could do these terrible things.