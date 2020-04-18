Climate-driven megadrought is emerging in western US, says study

Stephan: The Covid-19 pandemic rages and dominates the news, but that does not mean climate change has stopped. Quite the contrary. Everything I am seeing and reading says that not only is climate change occurring, but that it is speeding up and becoming the worst-case scenario.

With the western United States and northern Mexico suffering an ever-lengthening string of dry years starting in 2000, scientists have been warning for some time that climate change may be pushing the region toward an extreme long-term drought worse than any in recorded history. A new study says the time has arrived: a megadrought as bad or worse than anything even from known prehistory is very likely in progress, and warming climate is playing a key role. The study, based on modern weather observations, 1,200 years of tree-ring data and dozens of climate models, appears this week in the leading journal Science.

“Earlier studies were largely model projections of the future,” said lead author Park Williams, a bioclimatologist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. “We’re no longer looking at projections, but at where we are now. We now have enough observations of current drought and tree-ring […]