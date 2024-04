Stephan: Yesterday I published an article reporting that there had been no school shootings in March. This article was not correct, and this is a correction brought to my attention by SR regular reader, Paul Smith. SR is committed to accuracy and, no matter how hard I try to make sure everything I publish is factually accurate, inaccuracies do occasionally slip through. If you ever see a factual error and you have documentation from a source such as Snopes, please let me know, and I will publish a correction.