Trumpists Believe Bill Gates Is Using Coronavirus to Implant Brain Chips

Stephan: In my view, you should take nothing that comes out of the White House at face value. Trump is a psychopath and compulsive liar -- according to the Washington Post as of the 20th January 2020 he had told America 16,241 falsehoods. And that was before the Coivd-19 pandemic really got underway, so the number today, 17 April, is considerably higher. People who work in his administration also routinely lie, so they don't contradict something their "dear leader" has said. Then there is the fantasy media of the far-right. The result is a level of nonsense never before seen in the United States that is believed by tens of millions of Trumpers. Today I got two emails from Trumpers (yes, some Trumpers actually read SR) each with a different fantasy they told me was true, and that I was too biased against Trump to publish these truths. They were wrong. I am going to publish them, just not quite in the way they wanted. One man told me that Bill Gates is using the Covid-19 pandemic to have people implanted with micro-chips so that we will all be under constant surveillance. So let's start with this conspiracy tale and deal with some actual facts.

Billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have committed $100 million of their own money to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In return, a fevered segment of the pro-Trump internet is convinced the couple wants to kill off a good portion of humanity, then install mark-of-the-beast style tracking chips in whoever survives.

On Wednesday, pro-Trump personalities and regular Trump White House guests “Diamond and Silk” became the latest to push conspiracy theories about Gates, tweeting that the Microsoft founder was operating on a secretive “agenda” to “rule the world with vaccines” and vowing not to take any coronavirus vaccine that Gates was involved with.

“You’re not going to make black people the guinea pigs for this here right here,” Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway said in a video.

“We’re not going to be your experiment or your project,” Rochelle “Silk” Richardson added.