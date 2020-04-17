Trump, Aides Float ‘Chinese Lab’ Theory on Origins of Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and some of his officials are flirting with an outlier theory that the new coronavirus was set loose on the world by a Chinese lab that let it escape. Without the weight of evidence, they’re trying to blame China for sickness and death from COVID-19 in the United States.
“More and more, we’re hearing the story,” Trump says. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo adds: “The mere fact that we don’t know the answers — that China hasn’t shared the answers — I think is very, very telling.”
A scientific consensus is still evolving. But experts overwhelmingly say analysis of the new coronavirus’ genome rules out the possibility that it was engineered by humans, as some conspiracy theories have suggested.
Nor is it likely that the virus emerged from a negligent laboratory in China, they say. “I would put it on a list of 1,000 different scenarios,” said Nathan Grubaugh of Yale University, who studies the epidemiology of microbial disease.
At this point, real research shows Covid-19 was engineered. There is a lot of US money invested in the lab in China in question and oh so many distractions. George Webb explains the players, the biochemestry, … If you are going to watch just one of his episodes, https://youtu.be/YpeOj9yQsi0 is a good place to start.
Stephan–I have been fighting these “bioweapon origin” conspiracy theories for weeks now. All the evidence is that COVID 19 (C19) originated naturally. But it is like playing whack-a-mole. But I think this AP article (which also ran in our local paper) is at least partially wrong. I used to support the theory that C19 came from the Wuhan meat market. However, I think the evidence is now mounting that it might indeed have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, if unintentionally. Here’s a video (I know, we’re awash in videos!) that shows very careful, very factual analysis of what can be gleaned from open-source materials by a guy who would have made an outstanding intelligence community analyst. Much of his case is still circumstantial, but it is very persuasive on an objective examination. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpQFCcSI0pU&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2Qla-X3HA8UEcWXHcQNlwKt7zwCdn-a8s7YilCUL1b4v0LUx0HfV3rBE8 I also have another, independent confirming analysis from someone I know personally who is a subject matter expert on this, but I will have to PEM you that, because this person is still in a sensitive government position and prefers that I not post what he had to say publicly.
See Saturday’s SR, Paul.