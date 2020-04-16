Trump Threatens to Adjourn “Both Chambers of Congress” So He Can Make Recess Appointments Without Senate Consent

Stephan: I listened today to Trump at his daily campaign rally, which for some reason the media feels compelled to broadcast, even though all he does is lie and compliment himself; he is mentally and emotionally very sick. He was blathering on when I suddenly heard him say that he had the power to adjourn Congress, whether they liked it on not, and appoint people to all the empty judicial seats, and a wide range of Executive Branch senior positions with no advice or consent from the Senate. It was such a preposterous and unprecedented assertion, that I turned off the television in my office, and just sat and thought about what I had just heard. No other president in history has ever made such a statement; I never in my life expected I would hear a president say that. Donald Trump is actively trying to become a dictator, he is telling the world that is what he has in mind and wants, and the American media and his fellow Trumplicans just sit there and listen to this treason and go on as if nothing unusual had been said. I find that extraordinary, and wonder why we are not hearing cries of outrage from Congressional members of both parties? Why didn't this lead the news? Where are the editorials in opposition to even making this statement from every newspaper and television network in the country?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to use a never-before-used power that allows the president to adjourn Congress if the House and Senate won’t voluntarily adjourn, so he can appoint judges and other executive branch officials without the Senate’s approval.

While delivering opening remarks at Wednesday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing, Trump claimed that 129 unconfirmed nominees were stuck in limbo because of “partisan obstruction” by Democrats despite the fact that Republicans—in particular Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican committee chairs—control the pace at which nominees are confirmed.

One such nominee—Michael Pack—is Trump’s pick to lead the Broadcasting Board of Governors, which runs the widely-respected Voice of America news service. Both Republican and Democratic senators have expressed concern that Pack is too partisan a figure for the position, and have so far declined to take any action on his nomination.

Pack, Trump said, has been “stuck in committee for two years, preventing us from managing the Voice of America,” despite the fact that the agency is legally prohibited […]