Jacinda Ardern and ministers take pay cut in solidarity with those hit by Covid-19

Stephan: It is my opinion that in the second decade of the 21st century the most interesting nation on the planet is New Zealand, and the most interesting politician is Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister. Since she began her campaign I have done several articles on Ardern and New Zealand. (Search the SR archives) I do this because New Zealand, to the highest degree of any country follows the 8 Laws, and has as its highest social priority wellbeing at every level. Compare what is described in this story with what we Americans are experiencing in our Covid-19 disaster. Can there be a bigger contrast?

New Zealand’s prime minister has said she and other ministers will take a 20% pay cut lasting six months to show solidarity with those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll continues to rise.

Jacinda Ardern said it was important the government’s most highly paid politicians show “leadership and solidarity” with workers on the frontline and those who had lost their livelihoods. Ardern, government ministers and public service chief executives will take the cut for six months, effective immediately.

The pay cut will reduce Ardern’s salary by $47,104. Cabinet ministers would take a cut of NZ$26,900 each, while deputy prime minister Winston Peters’ salary would be cut by $33,473.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health who has led the elimination response to the crisis, confirmed he would “definitely” take a pay cut too, as would opposition leader Simon Bridges.

Ardern said: “If there was ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different positions, it is now. […]