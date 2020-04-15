Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

Stimulus Checks May Be Delayed Because Trump Wants His Name Printed On Them, Report Says

Stephan:   Here we see an act proving Trump's malignant narcissism on full display. I confess I find Trump so repulsive I have trouble watching him as he spends hours each day on television claiming nothing is his fault, but everything proves how great he is.

Trump telling his usual lies at the daily campaign rally he holds in the press briefing room, where he tells the world nothing is his fault; he’s doing everything wonderfully, and he has great TV ratings
Credit: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Stimulus checks meant to boost the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic may be delayed because President Donald Trump wants to have his name printed on them, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Treasury Department on Monday finalized a decision to have Trump’s name appear in the memo line of the $1,200 stimulus checks each American will receive as part of the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress last month, the Washington Post reported.

Engineers have to make a computer programming change and then test the system in order to insert Trump’s name on the checks, which will take time and likely cause a delay in the first batch of checks, two senior officials told the Washington Post.

This will be the first time a president’s name will appear on […]

