Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

I.M.F. Predicts Worst Downturn Since the Great Depression

Author:     Alan Rappeport and Jeanna Smialek
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     April 14, 2020, 4:36 p.m. ET
Stephan:   In my opinion anti-globalization and increased nationalism amongst conservatives worldwide, and particularly Trumplicans in the U.S., is going to become an increasing problem at just the moment when the problems the world faces, climate change, international pandemics, the transition out of the carbon energy era are becoming more pressing and the solutions more global in nature. The lack of competency and leadership in the White House and the Senate is damaging the U.S. in more and more ways each day. If the IMF is correct, and I think they are, the further stress this places on the economy is going to prove disastrous. The fate of America hangs in the balance in November. What are you doing to favor solutions that foster wellbeing.

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund issued a stark warning on Tuesday about the coronavirus’s economic toll, saying that the world is facing its worst downturn since the Great Depression as shuttered factories, quarantines and national lockdowns cause economic output to collapse.

The grim forecast underscored the magnitude of the shock that the pandemic has inflicted on both advanced and developing economies and the daunting task that policymakers face in containing the fallout. With countries already hoarding medical supplies and international travel curtailed, the I.M.F warned that the crisis threatened to reverse decades of gains from globalization.

In its World Economic Outlook, the I.M.F. projected that the global economy would contract by 3 percent in 2020, an extraordinary reversal from early this year, when the fund forecast that the world economy would outpace 2019 and grow by 3.3 percent. This year’s fall in output would be far more severe than the last recession, when the world economy contracted by less than 1 percent between 2008 and 2009.

"As countries implement necessary quarantines and social distancing practices to contain the pandemic, the world has been put in a Great

