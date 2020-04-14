How Mitch McConnell Became Trump’s Enabler-in-Chief

On Thursday, March 12th, Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, could have insisted that he and his colleagues work through the weekend to hammer out an emergency aid package addressing the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he recessed the Senate for a long weekend, and returned home to Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell, a seventy-eight-year-old Republican who is about to complete his sixth term as a senator, planned to attend a celebration for a protégé, Justin Walker, a federal judge who was once his Senate intern. McConnell has helped install nearly two hundred conservatives as judges; stocking the judiciary has been his legacy project.
Soon after he left the Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives settled on a preliminary rescue package, working out the details with the Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin. The Senate was urgently needed for the next steps in the process. McConnell, though, was onstage in a Louisville auditorium, joking that his opponents “occasionally […]
McConnell should be fired for not doing his job. Anyone else in the USA who does not show up for work in a “normal” hard-working type of job would be fired if they did not show up. Why can’t a Senator be fired for not being there when they are needed? Are they above the rest of us. I don’t think so. We should all be held to the same standards, regardless of our position, especially those in important positions which effect the entire population.
I say “Moscow” Mitch McConnell should be FIRED.