Here’s How Much Trump’s Mishandling of COVID-19 Will Cost the Economy

Stephan: The coronavirus debacle is not only a human disaster perpetrated by the monster in the White House; it is also an economic disaster. Not just the closing of the country, but because of the added costs arising from the incompetent manner in which the pandemic has been handled. What are we talking about? Here is some data.

Most of the economic carnage we see Americans suffer today is the result of measures that federal, state, and local governments have had to adopt to stem the spread of COVID-19—the social distancing, social isolation, and closing of borders and businesses. It follows, then, that the severity of the damage depends largely on how quickly and effectively a country responded the virus’s spread. South Korea moved quickly and dramatically, as did Germany. Here, Donald Trump became the Denier-in-Chief, and the deadly virus burrowed through American communities as the federal government and some governors dithered.

What if we had moved as quickly and decisively as South Korea or Germany? How much of our mounting economic costs could we have been spared as businesses closed down and jobs disappeared? Economic analysis can give us a rough estimate, and it suggests that America could have averted at least 40 percent of these terrible costs and perhaps as much as 86 percent of the economic damage. If President Trump had listened to […]