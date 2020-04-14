Amplifying Food Supply Chain Concerns, 230+ Coronavirus Cases Close Down Top US Pork Producer

Stephan: Here is another report on what I see as a coming food crisis. This isn't getting a lot of attention right now but, as this trend gets worse, it will.

One of the nation’s largest pork processing facilities is shutting down indefinitely after over 230 employees tested positive for COVID-19, bolstering concerns about food supply chain problems that have left farmers, food banks, grocery stores, and agricultural and food service workers scrambling to keep crops harvested, shelves stocked, and people fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota facility accounts for up to 5% of U.S. pork production and employs about 3,700 people—who will receive at least two weeks pay during the shutdown—according to Smithfield Foods.

The company’s president and CEO Kenneth Sullivan announced the closure in a statement Sunday:

The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, […]