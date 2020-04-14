Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, April 14th, 2020

Amplifying Food Supply Chain Concerns, 230+ Coronavirus Cases Close Down Top US Pork Producer

Author:     Jessica Corbett
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Monday, April 13, 2020
 Link: Amplifying Food Supply Chain Concerns, 230+ Coronavirus Cases Close Down Top US Pork Producer
Stephan:   Here is another report on what I see as a coming food crisis. This isn't getting a lot of attention right now but, as this trend gets worse, it will.

A pile of zucchini and squash is seen after it was discarded by a farmer on April 1, 2020 in Florida City, Florida. Many South Florida farmers are saying that the coronavirus pandemic has caused them to have to throw crops away due to less demand for produce in stores and restaurants. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

One of the nation’s largest pork processing facilities is shutting down indefinitely after over 230 employees tested positive for COVID-19, bolstering concerns about food supply chain problems that have left farmers, food banks, grocery stores, and agricultural and food service workers scrambling to keep crops harvested, shelves stocked, and people fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota facility accounts for up to 5% of U.S. pork production and employs about 3,700 people—who will receive at least two weeks pay during the shutdown—according to Smithfield Foods.

The company’s president and CEO Kenneth Sullivan announced the closure in a statement Sunday:

The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, […]

  1. D.D. Delaney on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    It doesn’t break my heart at all to think of all those poor overstuffed Americans deprived of their dead pig. It’s Nature’s justice, that’s what it is.