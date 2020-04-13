Trump’s Ridiculous Behavior at Pandemic Briefings Baffles a Watching World

To get a sense of just how much damage Donald Trump is doing each day, by making the daily White House briefings on the coronavirus pandemic mostly about himself, and distracting attention from vital updates on the public health emergency delivered by scientists, it helps to look at how very differently this is handled in other democracies.
Question: What metrics will you use to make that decision?
Trump while pointing to his head: The metrics right here. That’s my metrics.
I have a question for you Stephan: could or would you write to members of the DNC who I am sure you must be more able to do than myself and ask them to back Bernie Sanders instead of falling in line behind Biden who I know is a Republican in a donkey suit, and would do nothing good to change our country? And, if you could write to Bernie Sanders to try to convince him to stay on track to try to become our President and ask him to go to Liz Warren with a proposal that Warren to be his V.P.? I have written to Bernie, but my voice is small and I do not know if it will make any difference in his decision. I know that the team of Bernie Sanders as President and Liz Warren as Vice President would go a long way toward making inequality a thing of the past. I know that if we had a Medicare For All policy here in the USA, we would have thousands of fewer deaths from Corona Virus. We would also have a better chance to stop destruction of rainforests with the goal of restoring our atmosphere and getting a better chance of the challenge of stopping the Climate change which is devastating our planet. We should all do our part, no matter small it appears to us to make this planet a better place to live for all of us. No one’s voice is small when we all stick together and fight for what is right. To stick together is the way we make a change from the bottom up. Every person counts, so let our voices be heard.
I am so glad to see Dr. Bonnie Henry featured in the article. She’s been a calming and comforting influence for British Columbians. At my work place we plan our afternoon coffee break to watch her daily updates. We’re all working from home now and breaking to listen to Dr. Henry together bonds us in this difficult time. Her updates are a reset from the onslaught of alarming media coverage. After Dr. Henry speaks you just know we’re in good hands and we’re going to be ok.