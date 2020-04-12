White House Seeks to Lower Farmworker Pay to Help Agriculture Industry

Stephan: Any moron should know that farmers are already desperate for farm laborers because Trump’s nasty nativist immigration policies have destroyed the immigration labor network upon which American agriculture depends. And yet this is what Trump has chosen to do. Things like this are only conceivable to the rich, because they aren’t impacted by it. This is an example of neoliberal economic policy, and of course, it will cause much suffering.

New White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to see how to reduce wage rates for foreign guest workers on American farms, in order to help U.S. farmers struggling during the coronavirus, according to U.S. officials and sources familiar with the plans.

Opponents of the plan argue it will hurt vulnerable workers and depress domestic wages.

The measure is the latest effort being pushed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help U.S farmers who say they are struggling amid disruptions in the agricultural supply chain compounded by the outbreak; the industry was already hurting because of President Trump’s tariff war with China.

“The administration is considering all policy options during this unprecedented crisis to ensure our great farmers are protected, and President Trump has done and will do everything he can to support their vital mission,” a White House official told NPR.