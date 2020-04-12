Herald drafted a suit seeking ALF records. DeSantis aide pressured law firm not to file it

Stephan: It was obvious to me from the first day of his campaign that Republican Goernor Ron De Santis was an incompetent ignoramus and ideologue. His attitude and approach to climate change, sea rise, and Covid-19 make that incontrovertibly obvious. But I didn't fully realize that he was a fascist crook as well. This is not a partisan statement; it's just a fact. QED.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel called a representative of the Miami Herald’s law firm seeking to quash a public records lawsuit that would force the state to divulge the names of all elder-care facilities that have had a positive test for the coronavirus.

The back-door pressure — through an attorney that had no involvement in the case — paid off.

The law firm, Holland & Knight, told Sanford Bohrer, a senior partner with decades of representing the Miami Herald, to stand down and abandon the lawsuit.