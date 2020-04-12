Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, April 12th, 2020

Herald drafted a suit seeking ALF records. DeSantis aide pressured law firm not to file it

Stephan:   It was obvious to me from the first day of his campaign that Republican Goernor Ron De Santis was an incompetent ignoramus and ideologue. His attitude and approach to climate change, sea rise, and Covid-19 make that incontrovertibly obvious. But I didn't fully realize that he was a fascist crook as well. This is not a partisan statement; it's just a fact. QED.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel called a representative of the Miami Herald’s law firm seeking to quash a public records lawsuit that would force the state to divulge the names of all elder-care facilities that have had a positive test for the coronavirus.

The back-door pressure — through an attorney that had no involvement in the case — paid off.

The law firm, Holland & Knight, told Sanford Bohrer, a senior partner with decades of representing the Miami Herald, to stand down and abandon the lawsuit.

The lawsuit did not seek the names of residents or staffers who tested positive.

For people with parents and grandparents in group homes, the frustration of not knowing which facilities are affected has been compounded by a ban on visitation put in place early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has yet to provide a legal justification for its refusal to provide records. Under Florida’s public records law, records are considered public unless the custodian can provide a legal basis for withholding them.

Helen […]

