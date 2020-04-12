Global warming to cause ‘catastrophic’ species loss: study

Stephan: I have been covering climate change since SR started as a website in 1998. From that research, I have formulated Schwartz’ Law of Climate Change: Whatever is predicted, it will happen sooner, and the consequences will be worse than predicted. Nativist, nationalist governments like the Trump administration, and the people who support them just don’t live in a world based on facts; they make their decisions on different principles. But denying a fact does not make it go away, and in this election, we must get rid of Trump and his lot, retain the House, and overwhelmingly flip the Senate. Get to work.

Global warming will cause “catastrophic” biodiversity loss across the world if greenhouse gas emissions aren’t curbed, with some ecosystems liable to collapse as soon as 2030, according to new research into where and when die-offs may occur.

Earth has never in human history warmed so quickly or uniformly as currently, but a variety of factors affect temperatures in individual regions, with significant seasonal and geographic variation.

Scientists predict that at the current level of manmade carbon emissions, Earth is on course to heat up to four degrees Celsius by 2100.

Instead of looking at global trends, researchers in Britain, the United States and South Africa looked at more than 150 years of climate data and cross-referenced that with the spread of more than 30,000 species of birds, mammals, reptiles and fish.

They then divided the globe into 100 square kilometre (39 square mile) segments, and modelled the temperature trends and effects this would have on wildlife in a given area.

Writing in the journal Nature, they concluded that […]