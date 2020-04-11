The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Exposing the Plague of Neoliberalism

Stephan: Neoliberal economics has proven to be a disaster for the United States. It has transformed our nation into worshippers of the golden calf, to use Judea-Christianity symbology. It is anti-wellbeing. I have been saying this for years, as have some others. One is Henry Giroux, who has a good fix on this.

The current coronavirus pandemic is more than a medical crisis, it is also a political and ideological crisis. It is a crisis deeply rooted in years of neglect by neoliberal governments that denied the importance of public health and the public good while defunding the institutions that made them possible. At the same time, this crisis cannot be separated from the crisis of massive inequalities in wealth, income and power. Nor can it be separated from a crisis of democratic values, education and environmental destruction.

The coronavirus pandemic is deeply interconnected with the politicization of the natural order through its destructive assaults waged by neoliberal globalization on the ecosystem. In addition, it cannot be disconnected from the spectacle of racism, ultranationalism, anti-immigrant sentiment, and bigotry that has dominated the national zeitgeist as a means of promoting shared fears rather than shared responsibilities.

The plague has […]