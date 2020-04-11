Scientists Create Mutant Enzyme That Recycles Plastic Bottles in Hours

A mutant bacterial enzyme that breaks down plastic bottles for recycling in hours has been created by scientists.
The enzyme, originally discovered in a compost heap of leaves, reduced the bottles to chemical building blocks that were then used to make high-quality new bottles. Existing recycling technologies usually produce plastic only good enough for clothing and carpets.
The company behind the breakthrough, Carbios, said it was aiming for industrial-scale recycling within five years. It has partnered with major companies including Pepsi and L’Oréal to accelerate development. Independent experts called the new enzyme a major advance.
Billions of tonnes of plastic waste have polluted the planet, from the Arctic to the deepest ocean trench, and pose a particular risk to sea life. Campaigners say reducing the use of plastic is key, but the company said the strong, lightweight material was very useful and that true […]
I am proud to say that we have a facility only two blocks from my house which uses recycled plastic to make 2×4’s and other sized material for construction purposes.
I wonder how this will affect other plastics if it could accidentally contact them? Especially medical platics like prosthetics stents etc.