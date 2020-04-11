Scientists Create Mutant Enzyme That Recycles Plastic Bottles in Hours

Stephan: I can think of a lot of side effects that could flow from this, but let us hope that is not the case because petroleum-based plastic has proven to be a curse, like carbon energy. You can't be blamed for what you don't know, but once you know it you can be. Carbon energy must end, and so must petroleum-based plastic unless some way can be found to make it environmentally friendly. Let us hope that this is good news because, if it is, it is very good news.

A mutant bacterial enzyme that breaks down plastic bottles for recycling in hours has been created by scientists.

The enzyme, originally discovered in a compost heap of leaves, reduced the bottles to chemical building blocks that were then used to make high-quality new bottles. Existing recycling technologies usually produce plastic only good enough for clothing and carpets.

The company behind the breakthrough, Carbios, said it was aiming for industrial-scale recycling within five years. It has partnered with major companies including Pepsi and L’Oréal to accelerate development. Independent experts called the new enzyme a major advance.

Billions of tonnes of plastic waste have polluted the planet, from the Arctic to the deepest ocean trench, and pose a particular risk to sea life. Campaigners say reducing the use of plastic is key, but the company said the strong, lightweight material was very useful and that true […]