Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, April 11th, 2020

Scientists Create Mutant Enzyme That Recycles Plastic Bottles in Hours

Author:     Damian Carrington
Source:     Reader Supported News
Publication Date:     09 April 20
 Link: Scientists Create Mutant Enzyme That Recycles Plastic Bottles in Hours
Stephan:   I can think of a lot of side effects that could flow from this, but let us hope that is not the case because petroleum-based plastic has proven to be a curse, like carbon energy. You can't be blamed for what you don't know, but once you know it you can be. Carbon energy must end, and so must petroleum-based plastic unless some way can be found to make it environmentally friendly. Let us hope that this is good news because, if it is, it is very good news.

The company behind the breakthrough, Carbios, has partnered with major companies including Pepsi and L’Oréal. Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A mutant bacterial enzyme that breaks down plastic bottles for recycling in hours has been created by scientists.

The enzyme, originally discovered in a compost heap of leaves, reduced the bottles to chemical building blocks that were then used to make high-quality new bottles. Existing recycling technologies usually produce plastic only good enough for clothing and carpets.

The company behind the breakthrough, Carbios, said it was aiming for industrial-scale recycling within five years. It has partnered with major companies including Pepsi and L’Oréal to accelerate development. Independent experts called the new enzyme a major advance.

Billions of tonnes of plastic waste have polluted the planet, from the Arctic to the deepest ocean trench, and pose a particular risk to sea life. Campaigners say reducing the use of plastic is key, but the company said the strong, lightweight material was very useful and that true […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Rev. Dean on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10:20 am

    I am proud to say that we have a facility only two blocks from my house which uses recycled plastic to make 2×4’s and other sized material for construction purposes.

  2. Julie Combs on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 7:45 am

    I wonder how this will affect other plastics if it could accidentally contact them? Especially medical platics like prosthetics stents etc.