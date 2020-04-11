American Democracy May Be Dying

Saturday, April 11th, 2020
Stephan: I think Paul Krugman is exactly right. Under the cover of the Coronavirus virus, there is a concerted effort going on by the Republicans to rig the November election, keep control of the Senate, and thus the judiciary, and re-elect Trump. They are actively engaged in: voter suppression, gerrymandering, what amounts to poll taxes, and opposition to mail-in voting. Hundreds of millions being spent to shape public reality. It couldn't be more transparent. The only thing that is going to stop this is you, me, enough of us, to make both houses of Congress and the presidency in Democratic control.
If that happens I think the pandemic will have taught us a lesson about creating a society oriented towards wellbeing, and the Democratic Party will have no choice but to tack to that wind.
City of Milwaukee Election Commission worker takes a break from processing absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s presidential primary election, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis.
Credit: Mark Hoffman | Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP
If you aren’t terrified both by COVID-19 and by its economic consequences, you haven’t been paying attention.
Even though social distancing may be slowing the disease’s spread, tens of thousands more Americans will surely die in the months ahead (and official accounts surely understate the true death toll). And the economic lockdown necessary to achieve social distancing — as I’ve been saying, the economy is in the equivalent of a medically induced coma — has led to almost 17 million new claims for unemployment insurance over the past three weeks, again almost surely an understatement of true job losses.
Yet the scariest news of the past week didn’t involve either epidemiology or economics; it was the travesty of an election in Wisconsin, where the Supreme […]
I have always respected what Paul Krugman has said because he always tries to tell the truth and I truly believe what he says and know he is correct in his predictions. We live in an oligarchy now, not a democracy. The republicans are so afraid of one word: Socialism, even though Socialism is more democratic than Capitalism is as an economic system and is much better at eliminating inequality. That one word: Socialism is so misunderstood that since we were children we were indoctrinated to hate it and be afraid of it. Bernie Sanders understands this but Joe Biden does not. Biden will never defeat Trump and that is my own personal prediction. Biden just doesn’t have the right words to throw at trump to defeat him. Inequality will still be the same no matter who wins, either Biden or Trump, from what I have heard from either of their mouths.