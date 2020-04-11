American Democracy May Be Dying

Stephan: I think Paul Krugman is exactly right. Under the cover of the Coronavirus virus, there is a concerted effort going on by the Republicans to rig the November election, keep control of the Senate, and thus the judiciary, and re-elect Trump. They are actively engaged in: voter suppression, gerrymandering, what amounts to poll taxes, and opposition to mail-in voting. Hundreds of millions being spent to shape public reality. It couldn't be more transparent. The only thing that is going to stop this is you, me, enough of us, to make both houses of Congress and the presidency in Democratic control. If that happens I think the pandemic will have taught us a lesson about creating a society oriented towards wellbeing, and the Democratic Party will have no choice but to tack to that wind.