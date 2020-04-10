Trump: Absentee Voting Is Fraud Unless It’s My Supporters

Stephan: Republicans don't even hide it anymore; their fear of democracy, and their lust to stay in power is explicit and open. For the first time in my life I have real concerns that the United States will not be able to conduct a fair and honest election in November.

“Mail-in voting is horrible. It’s corrupt,” declared President Trump earlier this week. When a reporter asked how he could reconcile that position with the fact that he had personally voted by mail in the last election, Trump replied, “Because I’m allowed to.” This perfectly circular logic — if more voters were permitted to vote by mail, they would also be “allowed to” — seemed not to satisfy him. Trump has refined his view, explaining that casting a ballot by mail is fine for members of the military and senior citizens, but is “ripe for fraud” when used by others: