Limbaugh baselessly accuses Fauci of being a “Clinton sympathizer” who wants to “get rid” of Trump

Stephan: I don't think anything else in one image so accurately represents the moral essence of Donald Trump and his administration as his giving Russ Limbaugh the highest civilian decoration the United States offers, The Presidential Medal of Freedom. It is awarded for: "especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Right wing talk show host Rush Limbaugh baselessly accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of being a “Hillary Clinton sympathizer” who wants “to get rid of Donald Trump” during a Tuesday broadcast.

After claiming that the media tries to use its press briefings to undermine President Donald Trump, Limbaugh accused ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl of bringing in a reporter from Phoenix TV, a privately owned company stationed in Hong Kong with connections to the Chinese government. Limbaugh claimed that Fauci “gave Karl a-thumbs up, like a ‘job well done’ kind of thing” after the press briefing.

“We’ve got all of these Hillary Clinton sympathizers still in the medical expert team here, and we know that one thing has not changed,” Limbaugh added. “And that is these people’s desire — above everything else — to get rid of Donald Trump.”

“Can you believe these people don’t care about the economy being shut down? It is stunning to me. People are being ruined,” he continued. “I talked to a number of friends of mine. These are […]