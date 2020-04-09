Trump’s unfettered attacks on accountability are a life-and-death crisis for democracy

Stephan: Walter Shaub served as Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics from 2013-2017. He resigned in the middle of Trump’s first year in office in protest of the White House’s complete disregard for ethics rules. He has seen Trump operate up close and personal and this is what he thinks is happening. It is exactly what I have been telling you. The real question here is not about Trump. He is what he has always been. The real question is do Americans care enough about the democratic republic the Founders created, and our parents bequeathed us. I am not sure enough of us do.

President Donald Trump’s assault on inspectors general is late-stage corruption. The canary in the coal mine was the government ethics program, which began engaging with the Trump team long before the 2016 election. The general public got it, but too many people in positions of influence missed it.

Then, there was the open presidential profiteering and clues that hard-to-prove conflicts of interest were significantly influencing policy. But Republicans in Congress ensured that no one could dig too deeply into those, and they enabled it by refusing to conduct oversight. Next came Trump’s tests of the enforceability of laws — a little push against the tent wall here and a big jab against it there, followed by even bigger tests and a growing awareness that many laws don’t have teeth or depend upon the executive branch to enforce them.

Along the way came the firings of the two most critical law enforcement officials, FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, precisely because they permitted investigations of Trump. The Sessions firing should have […]