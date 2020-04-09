Trump’s latest crime spree: With pandemic as cover, he’s going for epic corruption

Donald Trump is on a search-and-destroy mission to remove anyone who might get in the way of him committing more crimes or using the federal government as a personal piggybank for himself and his friends. And he’s using the coronavirus pandemic as a cover, knowing that both the media and Congress are too busy dealing with the crisis to prioritize Trump’s obsession with maximizing his level of criminality and corruption.
Last week, with the media preoccupied with rising death tolls and exploding unemployment figures, Trump fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for intelligence services, as a clear cut act of revenge against Atkinson for reporting the original Ukraine whistleblower complaint to Congress last summer. That complaint, of course, exposed Trump’s criminal conspiracy to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into a phony investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now certain to be Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2020 election. (Bernie Sanders officially suspended his campaign on Wednesday.) The result was Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, which should have led to his removal from office — if Senate Republicans […]
Bernie Sanders may have suspended his campaign, but from what I understand he will still be on the ballot and we can still vote for him. I think he should go ahead and ask Liz Warren to be his V.P. and that would solidify his chances of possibly winning. I think he only suspended because he does not want people to stand in line like they did in Wisconsin so as to protect the people voting. He does really care about people !
Trump is only doing in plain-sight what the GOP have been doing clandestinely for years.