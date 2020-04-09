One chart shows how long the coronavirus lives on surfaces like cardboard, plastic, wood, and steel

Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, April 9th, 2020

Stephan:   There is so much misinformation out there because of Trump media and the Trumplicans I thought this might be helpful to my readers.

The new coronavirus typically spreads via droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets carry viral particles and can land on someone else’s nose or mouth or get inhaled.

But a person could potentially get the coronavirus if they touch a surface or object that has viral particles on it and then touch their mouth, nose, or eyes. The lifespan of the virus on a given surface depends on myriad factors, including the surrounding temperature, humidity, and type of surface.

A study published April 2 in the journal The Lancet Microbe revealed how long the COVID-19 virus lasts on various common surfaces. The authors found that the virus lasted longest – seven days – on the outer layer of surgical masks.

How long the coronavirus can survive on surfaces

The researchers behind the new study tested the virus’ life span in a 71-degree-Fahrenheit room at 65% relative humidity. After three hours, the virus had disappeared from printing and tissue paper. It took two days for it to leave wood and cloth fabric. After four days, it was no longer […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    It is really sad that the virus lasts 4 days on paper money. That is all I ever use when shopping and going to the pharmacy which is all the travelling we ever do now. We even canceled our Doctor appointments, just to be safer.