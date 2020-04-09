Bayer Said to Be Reneging on Roundup Settlement Deals as Virus Closes Courthouses

Stephan: I saw an ad for Round-up on television, and it made me wonder how the huge Roundup settlement the courts told Bayer (the company that makes Round-up) to pay to people and families harmed by this loathsome product was working out? I confess I was not surprised to discover that Bayer is doing everything they can to weasel out of paying. Here's the story. Do I need to tell you never ever buy Round-up or allow it on your property. It quite literally can kill you. And my wife and I personally try never to buy anything made by Bayer.

Bayer AG is reneging on negotiated settlements with several U.S. law firms representing thousands of plaintiffs who claim exposure to Monsanto’s Roundup herbicides caused them to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma, sources involved in the litigation said on Friday.

The reversal comes as U.S. courts are closed to the public because of the spreading coronavirus, eliminating the specter of another Roundup cancer trial in the near future.

Bayer, which bought Monsanto in June of 2018, has been engaged in settlement talks for close to a year, seeking to put an end to mass litigation that has driven down the company’s stock, spurred investor unrest, and thrust questionable corporate conduct into a public spotlight. The first three trials led to three losses for Bayer and jury awards of more than $2 billion, though trial judges later reduced the awards.

Bayer made a public statement this week saying that settlement talks have been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, but multiple plaintiffs’ lawyers said that was not true.

According to the […]