The Psychophysiology of Politics

Stephan: I published this paper in the academic journal Explore almost five years ago when I began to fully comprehend that the Republican Party was becoming a White Supremacy, male dominant, christofascist anti-science cult. I wanted to know why that was happening. Part of the answer is laid out in the previous piece. Here is the rest of the story.

One of the central premises of American democracy is that the political process advances because of rational discourse discussing and responding to objective reality. Facts are dispositive, it is maintained, and through thorough and extended discussion compromises will be hammered out, and a majority view on the facts will emerge. The foundational example cited is the Constitutional Convention.

Each state sent a delegation to Philadelphia, and beginning on 25 May, 1787, a week later than originally scheduled, 55 widely divergent men, most arguing their own self-interest, came in state delegations. Over the next three months, they debated and, gradually, they settled on the facts, and compromised about how to address them. Out of it came the U.S. Constitution. In the end, 39 would sign the document. QED.

And it is true. If you closet dozens of people in a room for months on end, during a desperately hot and muggy summer, all there precisely because they are strongly motivated to create a Constitution, having tried and failed to create […]