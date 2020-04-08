Pharma-Funded Group Tied to a Top Trump Donor Is Promoting Malaria Drug to the President

Stephan: More evidence is beginning to emerge supporting the idea that Trump is pushing a particular drug because he and his familiars all hold investments in a company that makes this drug.

A fight broke out among the White House coronavirus task force over the weekend regarding the potential use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients.

According to a report from Axios, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci objected to task force members’ characterizations of the drug, saying that there was only anecdotal evidence of the drug’s effectiveness and cautioning that much more data is needed.

Fauci’s comments set off a heated exchange with Trump economic advisor Peter Navarro, who reportedly raised his voice and accused Fauci of being the only task force member who had objected to Trump’s China travel ban. It was the first such confrontation among the task force, according to Axios’ source.

Since late March, President Trump has repeatedly promoted the use of the drug, despite the limited testing that has been done on its effectiveness for treating COVID-19.

On Sunday, Trump reiterated his support […]