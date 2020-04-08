Pharma-Funded Group Tied to a Top Trump Donor Is Promoting Malaria Drug to the President

A fight broke out among the White House coronavirus task force over the weekend regarding the potential use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients.
According to a report from Axios, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci objected to task force members’ characterizations of the drug, saying that there was only anecdotal evidence of the drug’s effectiveness and cautioning that much more data is needed.
Fauci’s comments set off a heated exchange with Trump economic advisor Peter Navarro, who reportedly raised his voice and accused Fauci of being the only task force member who had objected to Trump’s China travel ban. It was the first such confrontation among the task force, according to Axios’ source.
Since late March, President Trump has repeatedly promoted the use of the drug, despite the limited testing that has been done on its effectiveness for treating COVID-19.
On Sunday, Trump reiterated his support […]
I commend Dr. Fauci for standing up against Trump. I am also afraid he will be fired as soon as “fearless leader” Trump decides he cannot have people who disagree with him. Trump is truly a Dictator in this Oligarchy we live in.
Several years ago I was prescribed the anti-malarial drug of the moment by my Kaiser HMO doctor as preparation for traveling to southeast Asia. When I picked up the pills from the pharmacy, was instructed to start taking them before I left, and discovered the long list of side effects, I decided it was better to risk getting malaria rather than experiencing one or more of the potentially debilitating side effects while on my special vacation.
I immediately handed back the unopened vial of the drug immediately. Nasty stuff. Wrong drug for anything else. .